/IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

The second T20I of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Saturday (Oct 24) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST. India won the opening match by four wickets after chasing down a target of 226 runs in 19.4 overs on Thursday. However, India have suffered a setback ahead of the second match, as Ishan Kishan has been ruled out due to an injury he sustained in the series opener.

Kishan, who is India’s leading run-scorer in T20Is this year, will not be available for selection on Saturday. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to replace Kishan in the playing XI. The young batter last represented India in the gold medal match of the 2026 Asian Games.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to bounce back and level the series. The hosts put up a strong total in the first T20I but failed to defend it against India’s powerful batting line-up, despite playing on home soil.

They will now aim to deliver a better performance in the second match and avoid falling further behind in the series.

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday (Oct 24). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

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Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the second T20I between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I?

The livestream of the second T20I between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav