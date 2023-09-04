IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Check what will happen if rain washes out match

The rainy weather in Sri Lanka in September has become a cause of concern for Asia Cup 2023. Rain interrupted the big clash between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

The weather for the India vs Nepal match does not look bright either. According to the weather forecast, there will be 80 per cent humidity, and the temperature will be around 27 degrees. The chances of rain are 71 per cent. Humidity might increase to 96 per cent in the evening with 100 per cent cloud cover.