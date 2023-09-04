IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Check what will happen if rain washes out match
Story highlights
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: After they lost to Pakistan in the opening match of Asia Cup 2023, Nepal will clash with seven-time champions India in the fifth match of the tournament. However, India's campaign in Asia Cup 2023 did not start well, as rain washed out their opening match against Pakistan. The Men in Blue will lock horns with Nepal for the first time in the tournament on Monday, September 4, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Captain Rohit Sharma will look forward to a better performance from India's batting order.
However, the weather forecast predicts chances of rainfall on Monday, leading to another match disruption. If rain interrupts the game, India will follow Pakistan into the Super 4 stage at the second spot in the group. Here are the live updates for the India vs Nepal match, Asia Cup 2023.
Team India's captain Rohit Sharma needs 152 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. He might get closer to his new achievement in the upcoming match against Nepal. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have batted 85 innings, scoring 4,998 runs. They are only two runs away from scoring 5,000 runs together in ODIs.
Nepal is excited about its historic encounter with India on Monday. However, according to the weather forecast, the chances of rain washing out the match are high. If that happens, India will take the second spot in Group A and clash with Pakistan in the Super 4 stage.
Here's how cricket fans can watch the India vs Nepal, Asia 2023 match live in India for free.
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 live-streaming: When and where to watch India vs Nepal live on mobile, TV
Here are the full squads for India and Nepal.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal
The rainy weather in Sri Lanka in September has become a cause of concern for Asia Cup 2023. Rain interrupted the big clash between India and Pakistan on Saturday.
The weather for the India vs Nepal match does not look bright either. According to the weather forecast, there will be 80 per cent humidity, and the temperature will be around 27 degrees. The chances of rain are 71 per cent. Humidity might increase to 96 per cent in the evening with 100 per cent cloud cover.