IND vs ENG, 5th Test—Third‑fastest hundred against India: England’s Bazball sets Oval alight

Test cricket is rarely associated with the kind of audacious stroke‑play more common to the shortest format, but England tore up that convention at The Oval. Embracing their now‑famed “Bazball” philosophy, they came out swinging against India on day two, racing to 50 inside seven overs and surging to a hundred in just 88 balls — a breathtaking display that left the crowd buzzing and India’s bowlers reeling.

Their dominant display of batting came after India’s first‑innings collapse, where the visitors could add just 20 runs to their overnight score of 204/6 before being bowled out for 224. This is now the third‑fastest team ever to score a hundred against India in Test cricket. Only Australia, in 14.0 overs at the WACA Stadium in Perth in 2011/12, and Bangladesh, in 14.1 overs at Mirpur in 2007, have reached the milestone quicker.

The contrast between the two sides was evident: India needed 34.3 overs to get to their first‑innings hundred, while England did it in less than half the time. Ben Duckett led the early charge, hammering 43 off just 38 balls before falling to Akash Deep. His positive start set the tone for England’s dominance.

At lunch, England were 109/1, trailing India by 115 runs. Skipper Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 12 from 16 balls, while Zak Crawley was going strong on 52 from 43 balls. The pair have managed to find boundaries at ease, putting the bowlers under immense pressure.