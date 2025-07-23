India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered an injury on the opening day of the ongoing fourth Test against England being played at the Old Trafford cricket ground on Wednesday (July 23). Pant was driven off the field in an ambulance after suffering a serious injury to his right foot. The incident happened in the 68th over of India’s innings when Pant, in his trademark audacious style, attempted a reverse sweep to a fuller, slower ball from Chris Woakes. But the execution didn't went as planned — the ball hit his boot, leaving him writhing on the pitch in excruciating pain.

England briefly appealed for an LBW, but attention quickly shifted to Pant’s injury. Replays showed a faint under-edge had saved him, but that was of little relief. Pant was in visible distress — barely able to stand, with swelling and bleeding pointing to a potentially serious injury.

With his finger having already been injured during the last Test match, this injury will add to Pant's physical misery. The physio hurried over to examine the damage, and after a short effort at attempting to have him walk, it was obvious he couldn't play any further. Ambulance was called in to take him off, with Pant holding onto his leg.

Pant's injury is a blow for India, who are pursuing a series-levelling win to keep their series hopes alive in England. The team is currently 2-1 down after three Tests. Pant injured his finger while keeping during the first innings of the last Test at Lord's and was unable to keep later in the match. He did get to bat in both innings, and also smashed a half-century in the first.