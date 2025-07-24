/IND vs ENG, 4th Test: England end day two at 225/2, trail India by 133 runs

Ben Duckett led England’s charge with a blistering 94 as the hosts delivered a potential knock-out punch to India on day two of the fourth Test at Manchester on Thursday (July 24). Chasing India’s first-innings total of 358, England raced to 225/2 at stumps, riding on a commanding 166-run opening stand between Duckett and Zak Crawley (84 off 113). The visitors now lead by just 133 runs, and with Joe Root (11*) and Ollie Pope (20*) unbeaten, England will eye a substantial first-innings advantage.

Earlier in the day, India’s innings was marked by a moment of immense courage from Rishabh Pant. Battling a fractured right foot, Pant walked out to bat and compiled a heroic 54 off 75 balls, helping India go past 350 on a seamer-friendly surface. His brave knock was the emotional high point of the day and drew praise from all quarters.

England, however, came out with aggressive intent. Duckett, in particular, was ruthless against India’s wayward pace attack. Both openers found boundaries at will, reaching their half-centuries at a rapid pace — Crawley in 73 balls, Duckett in just 46. Despite the introduction of Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja, the boundary flow didn’t stop. India finally broke through in the 33rd over when Crawley edged Jadeja to KL Rahul at first slip, falling for 84. Duckett continued to attack, hammering three boundaries in one Siraj over, but perished on 94 when he slashed at a wide ball from debutant Anshul Kamboj and was caught behind by Dhruv Jurel — giving the young pacer his maiden Test scalp.