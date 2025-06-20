Sachin Tendulkar expects ‘something special’ from India captain Gill on England tour, predicts series scoreline

Batting giant Sachin Tendulkar has thrown his support behind the new Indian Test captain Shubman Gill to do ‘something special’ on the England tour, starting Friday (Jun 20) at Headingley in Leeds. As Gill embraces his new role, succeeding now-retired Rohit Sharma to become the 37th Indian Test skipper, Sachin asked him to shut all outside doors and pay no heed to all the opinions and noise coming his way. Sachin, who led India across 25 matches during his tenure, advised Gill to back his instincts, follow whatever was discussed inside the dressing room, and stick to the plan.

"My advice to him [Gill] would be that he should not worry about what x, y, z is saying," Tendulkar said in a chat with ESPNcricinfo.

"His captaincy, whether Shubman is being aggressive, or defensive, or attacking enough, or not a proactive captain, or active captain - whatever that opinion is, it's only an opinion, and it's from outside. I think what he needs to think about is what was discussed in the dressing room - when they are planning something, are they going according to that plan and whether the decision being made is in the interests of the team - that is what he needs to think about and not about the outside world,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Sachin also acknowledged how big an honour it is for him (Gill) to captain India in Tests and that he must enjoy this and try and give his best for his country.



"The outside world can only give opinions. These guys can go out and play as well, and only the dressing room will have that honour. No one else will have that. I would say, just go out, it's a huge honour, enjoy the moment and give your best for the country and do what is in the interest of the country. Other than that, I would say shut the doors to everything. I think that should be his thought process,” Sachin continued.

Series prediction



Sachin has played plenty of cricket in England. From scoring his maiden Test hundred in Manchester in 1989 to helping India clinch a Test series win on English soil in 2007, the Little Master has seen all.



Reflecting on what it was like winning in England against a potent squad, Sachin said everyone contributed to unlocking that massive achievement.

As he continued to cherish the memories of that tour, which India won 1-0 (3), Sachin said,



"Winning the series was a fabulous, fabulous moment - that is what we strive for. There were multiple good performances by individuals… Zaheer [Khan] played a role. I think everyone coming together and then chipping in at the right time makes a big difference. I still remember we were in the dressing room, celebrating at The Oval, the last Test. These kinds of moments stay with you forever. We're still talking about it 18 years down the line. I hope we're able to do something this series too, so 20 years down the line, we can still talk about it."

