IND Vs BAN, World Cup 2023, Live Updates: India and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in the latest chapter of their ODI World Cup rivalry as they meet for the fifth time in the tournaments history. Fresh from their success against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, the Indian team has momentum on their side while Bangladesh have lost back-to-back contest.
Probable XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Here are the squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed
Hello we are live as India and Bangladesh are set to collide in match 17 in less than 24 hours in the ODI World Cup in a mouth-watering clash. You can follow all the live updates for the clash as India enter the contest in top form while Bangladesh look to bounce back.