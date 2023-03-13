IND vs AUS 4th Test: Why Usman Khawaja is not batting on Day 5 for Aussies as hosts eye WTC final berth?

Australia have been handed another major injury blow ahead of Day 5 of the Ahmedabad Test as star batter and man in form Usman Khawaja is out with an injury. The left-hand batter who scored 180 runs in the first innings for the visitors has injured his left leg while on the field for Day 4. While there was nothing serious in the first place, Khawaja’s absence from the batting contingent on Day 5 has sparked another injury blow for the Aussies.

Khawaja misses out on Day 5

After Matthew Kuhnemann’s dismissal earlier on Day 5, it was Marnus Labuschagne who came out to bat and not Usman Khawaja. While the extent of the injury was unknown, it is now reported that the star batter could miss out on his batting duties on Day 5. Khawaja was taken off the field by the team doctor following a catching attempt gone wrong on the boundary on Sunday.

“Khawaja is being assessed, he's been at the nets this morning, it's looking positive at this stage, but we've got some work to do this morning (in terms of getting him completely fit),” Aussie coach Andrew McDonald said in the pre-match.

Australia were trailing by 88 runs at the end of Day 4 and needed a good start from their batters while Khawaja was missing. Nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann instead deputised for him with six overs to be bowled on Day 4. The surprise batter was given a reprieve when he was dropped by KS Bharat and therefore they escaped Day 4 without a scratch.

