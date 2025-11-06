/IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 48 runs; lead series 2-1

The Men in Blue defended a total of 168 runs with a remarkable bowling performances from Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar. India won the match by 48 runs in the fourth T20 International to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Thursday (November 6).

Washington Sundar lead India’s bowling with a phenomenal 3/3, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube contributed with two wickets each. Though India put up a total of 167/8 on a tricky surface that offered variable bounce, their bowlers ensured the target looked far more imposing. Every one of the six bowlers used contributed with at least one wicket. Australia, seemingly in control at 67/1 during their chase of 168, suffered a dramatic collapse, losing their last nine wickets for mere 52 runs. They were bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs. The final game is in Brisbane on Saturday (November 8) to equalise the series.

The hosts started brightly, with Matthew Short and Mitchell Marsh finding the boundary six times between them. Axar broke the deadlock by trapping Short lbw as he missed a sweep and later cleaned up Josh Inglis with a perfect delivery. Marsh looked fluent until Dube deceived him with a slower ball, resulting in a catch at backward square leg.