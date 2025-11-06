/IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 48 runs; lead series 2-1

Men in Blue take 2-1 series lead as they beat Australia by 48 runs. For India, Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowler as he picked 3/3, while Shivam Dube and Axar Patel took two wickets each
The Men in Blue defended a total of 168 runs with a remarkable bowling performances from Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar. India won the match by 48 runs in the fourth T20 International to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Thursday (November 6).
Washington Sundar lead India’s bowling with a phenomenal 3/3, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube contributed with two wickets each. Though India put up a total of 167/8 on a tricky surface that offered variable bounce, their bowlers ensured the target looked far more imposing. Every one of the six bowlers used contributed with at least one wicket. Australia, seemingly in control at 67/1 during their chase of 168, suffered a dramatic collapse, losing their last nine wickets for mere 52 runs. They were bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs. The final game is in Brisbane on Saturday (November 8) to equalise the series.
Also Read: NZ vs WI, 2nd T20I: Powell, Forde cameo goes in vain as Black Caps win by three runs against West Indies
The hosts started brightly, with Matthew Short and Mitchell Marsh finding the boundary six times between them. Axar broke the deadlock by trapping Short lbw as he missed a sweep and later cleaned up Josh Inglis with a perfect delivery. Marsh looked fluent until Dube deceived him with a slower ball, resulting in a catch at backward square leg.
Australia’s middle order then collapsed. Tim David miscued a pull shot off Dube straight to extra cover, while Josh Philippe was caught at short mid-wicket off Arshdeep Singh. Glenn Maxwell was bamboozled by a Varun Chakaravarthy googly that clipped the top of off stump. Sundar returned to deliver the knockout blows—first trapping Marcus Stoinis in front and then completing a return catch to dismiss Xavier Bartlett, marking his 50th T20I wicket. Jasprit Bumrah joined the action by bowling Ben Dwarshuis for his 99th T20I scalp, before Sundar sealed the win when Adam Zampa holed out to long-on.