IND vs AFG 3rd T20 probable playing XI: Check date, time, venue, head-to-head, Live, weather and pitch report

IND vs AFG 3rd T20 probable playing XI: India will clash with Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday (Jan 17) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Men in Blue won the first two games held in Mohali and Indore, sealing their victory in the series. Here's everything you need to know about the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI

India Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Match Details

Date: Wednesday (Jan 17)

Time: 07:00 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Live Streaming App: JioCinema

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Head-To-Head

India and Afghanistan have squared off in seven T20I matches. Afghanistan has never won a match against India. However, they managed to draw a T20I game once.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Bengaluru at the time of the match will be 26 degrees Celsius, and the humidity will be 44 per cent. The probability of precipitation is one per cent. Thus, there are no chances of rain playing the spoilsport during the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is flat and ideal for batting. Moreover, the small boundaries and speedy outfit will also benefit the batters. However, the pitch can be good for the pacers in the first few overs with the new ball. Spinners can also use the pitch in the later parts of the innings as it slows down and offers some turn.

Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I in India on TV? (Live Telecast)

The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will be available on Sports 18 Network.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I live in India? (Live Streaming)

JioCinema app and website will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I live in India.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Squad

India:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan