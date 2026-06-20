/IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's 100, Prasidh's fifer seal hosts 9-wicket win; clinch series 3-0

India completed a dominant 3-0 ODI series whitewash over Afghanistan with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the third and final match at Chennai on Saturday (June 20). The win was powered by a sensational all-round performance, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten century, Rohit Sharma's aggressive half-century, and Prasidh Krishna's career-best five-wicket haul. After opting to bat first, Afghanistan endured a disastrous start as Prasidh Krishna ripped through the top order. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli all fell cheaply, leaving the visitors struggling at 36/4.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi then produced a captain's knock, combining with Azmatullah Omarzai for a crucial 105-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Shahidi brought up his maiden ODI century with a composed 102 off 131 balls, while Omarzai contributed a valuable 50 off 56 deliveries. Despite the recovery effort, Afghanistan were bowled out for 218 in 44.2 overs. Krishna finished with outstanding figures of 5/23, while Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar chipped in with a wicket each.

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Chasing 219, India received a flying start from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. The pair attacked Afghanistan's bowling from the outset, racing to a 50-run stand in just over six overs and taking India to 86 without loss after the first 10 overs. Jaiswal reached his maiden ODI fifty in just 38 balls before converting it into a magnificent century. Rohit also returned to form with a fluent 79 off 69 deliveries, striking nine boundaries and three sixes.