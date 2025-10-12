/ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Champions Australia crush billion Indian hopes, again; attain top spot

Australia strengthened their place at the top of the points table with a three-wicket victory over India in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday (Oct 12) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Ellyse Perry, who had to leave the field earlier with cramps, returned later to finish the chase. Batting first, India posted a strong total of 331 runs. Openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) gave India a solid start. For Australia, Annabel Sutherland shone with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul.

During chase, Australia’s Alyssa Healy (142) hit a brilliant century to lead her team to victory. Phoebe Litchfield (40) and Ashleigh Gardner (45) also made key contributions. For India, Shree Charani (3/41) picked up three important wickets, while Deepti Sharma (2/52) and Amanjot Kaur (2/68) also took two wickets each.

With this defeat, India slipped to third place in the standings, while Australia secured the top spot with their third win in the tournament.

Match summary

After losing the toss, India Women were asked to bat first. Their openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored 80 and 75 runs respectively, giving India a solid start. Harmanpreet Kaur (22) and Harleen Deol (38) then built on that foundation, while Richa Ghosh added a quick 32. However, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished with 330 runs. Annabel Sutherland was the main bowler for Australia, taking five important wickets.

Chasing 331, Alyssa Healy scored a brilliant century, while Ellyse Perry returned later to finish the chase. Healy took 85 balls to complete her century and was eventually dismissed for 142 off 107 deliveries. Although India managed to take wickets at regular intervals, but Australia’s strong batting lineup kept them in control.

Earlier, openers Healy and Phoebe Litchfield took their time at the crease and added 82 runs in the first powerplay. For India, Charani (3/41) picked up three important wickets, while Deepti Sharma (2/52) and Amanjot Kaur (2/68) also took two wickets each. Australia will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025