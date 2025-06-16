'Beyond weird': ICC posts 45-second video celebrating WTC Final, shows Jay Shah 11 times; fans react

The ICC posted a 45-second video celebrating WTC Final 2025 success; however, the fans are in splits over them providing ‘extra coverage’ to the newly-appointed ICC chairman, Jay Shah, who, by count, has 11 cuts dedicated to him during the video.

The video begins with a wide-angle shot of the Lord’s balcony, with Shah appearing in the second cut itself. While the editor did try and put everything inside it, from the teams walking out for the first day play to Temba Bavuma celebrating after creating history as the Proteas captain, all, however, included at least one shot of Jay Shah.

Though a section of fans have been grateful to him for his contribution as the BCCI secretary in his previous position, a massive chunk of those have come down hard on the ICC for posting such an ‘out-of-place’ video under the caption, “A fantastic #WTC25 Final at Lord's with the @proteasmencsa lifting the mace on day four after defeating the defending champions @ausmencricket,” with most of the shots belonging to Shah.

Meanwhile, Australia and South Africa produced a cracker of a final in London, which saw the Bavuma-led team crushing their ‘chokers curse’ and winning their second major ICC title – the first since 1998 when they won the inaugural ICC Champions Trophy title.



For South Africa, ace quick Kagiso Rabada and opener Aiden Markram starred. While Rabada made it to the Lord’s honours board for the second time in his career, thanks to his five-for in the first innings, Markram delivered the winning punch in the fourth innings by hitting a majestic 136.



Captain Bavuma was also at the centre of the run chase, hitting a fighting 66 in the fourth innings. He and Markram stitched a 157-run stand for the third wicket, laying the foundation for a historic win.



Meanwhile, check out some of the funny reactions to the video ICC posted on its social media handles.