'I would always have him in my team', Moeen Ali lauds Ravindra Jadeja

Moeen Ali has been named the vice-captain of England ahead of the fourth Test against India. The all-rounder replaced wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who was given a paternity break due to the birth of his second child.

Ali called it a huge honour serving as the deputy to Joe Root. "It's amazing. To captain or vice-captain England in any form is huge and I'm very excited. I'm obviously not hoping for Joe to go off the field but if he does go off, I'm looking forward to the role," Ali said during a press conference on the eve of the fourth Test.

"That's the beauty of sport in one way but I also know that Jos would have done it if I weren't. Things can change quickly and to be given the role is great. I do speak a lot to the players and we bounce ideas off each other."

Moeen Ali talked about R Ashwin warming the benches for the three test matches, and also lauded Jadeja for his skills.

"Most grounds in England spin a little bit anyway, some obviously more than others but there's always a bit of spin. Ashwin... yeah, I think a little bit maybe. I also feel Jadeja is an amazing cricketer; one of my favourite cricketers in the world. I would always have him in my team no matter what. India after winning at Lord's would have gone ahead with four seamers. I thought he did a great job. I'm sure Ashwin has been and will be considered going in tomorrow," Ali added.