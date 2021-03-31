I have set a standard for myself: Harbhajan Singh answers critics ahead of KKR stint in IPL 2021

Harbhajan Singh is set to be back on the cricket field with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, scheduled to start on April 9. Harbhajan, who didn't play IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, was signed by KKR during the auction and all eyes will be on the World Cup-winning off-spinner in the lucrative T20 tournament.

Harbhajan, who hasn't played professional cricket since the final of IPL 2019, received backing from KKR captain Eoin Morgan as he said that he adds plenty of experience and value to the team.

Now, Harbhajan has said that many have asked why he is still playing at the age of 40 but added he is not here to prove anything to anyone but for his own satisfaction.

"A lot of people think 'Bhai yeh kyun khel raha hain?' Arrey bhai ye unki soch hai, meri naahi. Meri soch hai ki main abhi khel sakta hoon, toh main khelunga (People think 'why is he playing' but that's your opinion. From where I see myself, I want to play and I will play)," Harbhajan told PTI in an interview.

"I have got nothing to prove to anyone. My intention is to play well, enjoy my stint out there in the middle and playing cricket still gives me that satisfaction.

"I have set a standard for myself and if I don't meet that, I don't need anyone else but I will blame myself. I need to ask myself, did I put in the optimum effort that was required," he said just before moving into the team bubble."

Harbhajan will join the likes of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav among others in the spin-heavy KKR outfit. The 40-year-old sounded confident ahead of IPL 2021 as he said with experience under his belt, he knows what to do in what conditions.

"These questions are asked because I haven't played a lot of cricket of late so teams are a bit defensive at auction and they don't want to bid for me," Harbhajan said.

"But let me remind you all that when I did well for CSK in the 2019 IPL, I hadn't played any domestic cricket. I came to the camp, prepared and went into the match. At my level and experience, I know what needs to be done.

"I don't need to play domestic cricket for Punjab and stop a young talent from flourishing. That boy needs that chance more than me," he added.

Kolkata knight Riders will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 11