'I got...': Usman Khawaja recalls being stopped by hotel security despite being in Australian jersey
Story highlights
Usman Khawaja took to his official Twitter handle and recalled the times being stopped by hotel security staff after a journalist shared his experience on the social media platform.
Usman Khawaja is a veteran of 103 internationals (54 Tests, 40 ODIs and nine T20Is) for Team Australia. The left-hander has been part of Australia's 2019 ODI World Cup campaign and is also involved in their ongoing home series versus South Africa. Ahead of Australia's second and penultimate Test versus the Proteas, which is currently underway at the iconic MCG, Melbourne, Khawaja made a glaring claim. The left-hander, who is of Asian descent being born in Pakistan, shifted to Australia at a young age with his family members and has played all his cricket for the Aussies. However, he revealed that he has often been stopped and questioned by security three times at a hotel despite being in the national jersey.
Khawaja took to his official Twitter handle and recalled the times being stopped by hotel security staff after a journalist shared his experience on the social media platform. The 36-year-old veteran wrote, "You get use to it. I got stopped 3 times last year at our hotel, while in Australian Kit and asked if I was with the Australian Cricket team... #youdontlookaustralian #orsotheysay"
You get use to it. I got stopped 3 times last year at our hotel, while in Australian Kit and asked if I was with the Australian Cricket team... 🤦🏾♂️#youdontlookaustralian😂 #orsotheysay https://t.co/XSpsX0KXdL— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 25, 2022
Khawaja has amassed 3,966 runs in 54 Tests at an average of 46.11 along with 12 centuries. In 40 ODIs, the left-hander has 1,554 runs at 42 whereas he has only played a handful of T20Is (nine), scoring 241 runs. While he remains a regular in Tests, he hasn't featured in Australia's white-ball setup since 2019. In the ongoing SA Tests, he has had scores of 11, 2 and 1 and will like to make amends in the remaining outings in the series. After this, Australia will tour India for four Tests and gear up to play the WTC final -- with Pat Cummins & Co. almost through to the final -- before the action shifts to Ashes 2023 in England.