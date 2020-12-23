'I felt was missing...': Sachin Tendulkar opines on India’s Adelaide defeat vs Australia

The biggest talking point in the world of cricket still remains to be India’s 36-run all-out in the second innings which resulted in an eight-wicket win for Australia in Adelaide. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has weighed his opinion on India’s decimation at the Adelaide Oval in front of the Australian bowling attack.

Tendulkar shared his thoughts on what went so wrong for the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team in Adelaide. The Master Blaster said opined that the Indian batsmen lacked the basic feet movement while adding that good stride forward against pacers on foreign soil helps batsmen tackle the threat of seaming deliveries.

"I thought in the first innings we batted well and showed a lot of resilience. In the second innings, there was not much playing and missing by our batsmen. The ball wasn't moving around too much; just a little bit. Normally, when batters score runs we don't look at other elements, like the number of times he was beaten etc.," Tendulkar told IANS.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar to feature in the 'Never Surrender' Christmas campaign by Sevilla FC

"But we talk about a number of aspects when the batter has edged the ball. Off similar deliveries, when you are beaten and when you are scoring runs, nobody talks about those. One change that one can talk about was getting a nice, big stride forward, which I felt was missing. In foreign conditions, I feel with a good stride forward against fast bowlers becomes important," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar went on to praise the Australian bowlers for hitting tighter line and lengths outside the off-stump in the second innings which troubled the Indian batters massively.

"A half-and-half defence (short stride) can always trouble you and if there's a little more movement off the seam then your hands tend to compensate for the lack of footwork. What I also simultaneously noticed was that the Australians bowled very much on off stump -- much, much tighter -- and not outside the off stump whereas they bowled outside the off stump in the first innings," he said.

India, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, would like to put the Adelaide Horror in the past and focus on bouncing back into the four-match Test series.