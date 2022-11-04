Hylo Open: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand reach SFs, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bow out

The women`s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing Hylo Open after clinching a win over the Chinese Taipei duo of Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The Indian duo emerged victorious over their opposition by 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 in a closely contested match. The first two games were closely contested, with the Indian pair winning the first and their opponents getting the second one. This set up a decider, which Jolly and Gopichand won in a one-sided manner by 21-8.

On the other hand, men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's dream run came to an end as they lost their quarter-final face-off to England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy, losing in straight sets 17-21, 14-21.

The loss is a big blow to Satwik-Chirag’s qualification chances for the BWF World Tour Finals, which will take place from 14 to 18 December in Guangzhou, China.