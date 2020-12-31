Hockey legend Michael Kindo, 73, passes away

India's 1975 hockey World Cup-winning and 1972 Olympics bronze-winning team member Michael Kondo died at a hospital here on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was 73 and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

"Michael Kindo passed away at the Ispat General Hospital due to age-related problems. He was bed-ridden for quite some time and was also suffering from depression," a family source told PTI.

"His last rites will be completed tomorrow as his daughters are reaching only then."

Hockey India condoled his death. Kindo, a full back in his playing days, was a member of the team that won the lone World Cup for India in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. He was also in the team that won a bronze medal in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. He scored three goals in that edition of the Games.