'He should definitely play first Test': Aakash Chopra predicts India's openers against England

After facing a defeat in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Team India will now take on England in a five-match Test series. Now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted the opening pair of Team India against England.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if KL Rahul could replace Shubman Gill for the series. Chopra replied Gill should continue to open for the Men in Blue.

"Shubman Gill should have definitely played. I feel he should definitely be play the first Test against England as well. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma was the right combination."

"It did not work out; if we look back the path always looks better on the rear-view mirror but whoever has to select the team has to look ahead and not behind," Aakash Chopra said.

He added: "Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma was the right decision. Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma will be the right decision for the first Test match also. I am going with what the team did."

According to Chopra, even if Gill gets replaced, Agarwal could be picked instead of KL Rahul.

"You couldn't have played him [Rahul]. Before KL Rahul, they should have played Mayank Agarwal. And now when you go ahead also, Mayank is ahead of KL Rahul in the pecking order."

The five-match red-ball series will kick off on August 4. The last time Men in Blue played a Test series in English conditions, they suffered a 4-1 loss (in 2017).

The forthcoming five Tests against England will give Team India ostensibly the best chance to put any demons to rest in England. A determined series win would not just recuperate the wounds of the previous few years yet, in addition, clear any questions about the team's future possibilities.