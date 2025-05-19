Have you ever seen a sea of lavender?

Well, if you haven’t, you will witness it on Thursday (22 May) when Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. But this won’t just be another IPL game, it will be a powerful platform to raise awareness about cancer.

With over 30,000 lavender flags waving in the stands and 10,000 fans wearing lavender jerseys, the stadium will transform into a symbol of hope and support. In addition to it, Gujarat Titans players will wear special lavender jerseys on the field, showing their support for early detection and access to quality cancer care.

This marks the third consecutive year that the Ahmedabad-based franchise is using IPL to showcase a difference, which will attract maximum eyeballs. The initiative has grown stronger every season, proving how sports can go beyond entertainment and drive real impact.

Speaking ahead of this special occasion, Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said, “This is the third consecutive year Gujarat Titans are batting for the cause of cancer awareness. We're glad to have our fans by our side who have shown consistent support in echoing the message for early diagnosis and pre-emptive care for cancer.”

Shubman Gill, Skipper of Gujarat Titans, added, "As athletes, we recognise the platform we have to influence change. Wearing these lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer warriors and honouring their resilience.”

This isn’t the first time IPL teams have used their jerseys to highlight a health cause. In 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB) wore blue to honour frontline COVID-19 workers. Back in 2015, Delhi Capitals also turned lavender for cancer awareness.

Now, the Gujarat Titans are carrying that spirit forward with their initiative, showcasing how sport can act as a catalyst for awareness, making people think, act, and support important issues.