Golf: U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark says he chose 'legacy' over LIV

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark said he spoke with LIV Golf representatives over a potential switch to the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit but when he thought about his "legacy" in the game he opted to stick with the PGA Tour -- for this season at least. The 30-year-old moved up to the sixth in the world rankings after he was declared the winner of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was reduced to 54 holes due to weather conditions in Northern California on Sunday.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton became the latest high-profile name to join LIV last month, joining a team led by Masters champion Jon Rahm, who made a big-money move in December. Clark said he was interested to see what kind of proposal LIV would put forward. "I wanted to see what they could bring to the table," Clark said at a press conference. "I ultimately declined going to LIV because I felt like I still have a lot of things left in the tank on the PGA Tour and I wanted to chase records, I wanted to chase world ranking.

