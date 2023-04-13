Golf: STAGGERING! Masters final-round telecast ratings hit five-year high

The final-round Masters showdown between eventual victor Jon Rahm and LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka was the most-watched golf telecast on any network in five years, CBS said on Tuesday.

The telecast, during which Rahm came back from a two-shot deficit on Sunday to win his second major and reclaim the world number one ranking, averaged 12.06 million viewers, up 19% compared with Scottie Scheffler's win at last year's Masters.

Ratings for Rahm's victory peaked at more than 15 million viewers from 7:00-7:15 p.m ET (2300-2315 GMT), as Rahm was putting the finishing touches on his four-shot victory over Koepka and Phil Mickelson.