Golf: Jon Rahm appreciative of Rory McIlroy’s support ahead of LIV Golf debut

It has developed just how Phil Mickelson projected, with Jon Rahm becoming the bridge that has further quelled tensions between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. As Rahm gets set to make his LIV Golf debut this weekend at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mayakoba, Mexico, he expressed appreciation for support that has come from what would have been an unlikely source less than a year ago.

Rory McIlroy, once heavily critical of LIV Golf and the players that joined the upstart tour, has changed his tune so much of late that the PGA Tour star no longer thinks players who have moved on should be prevented from also playing PGA Tour events. He also believes players from both tours should be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup.

When Rahm's move to LIV began to settle in as reality in January, and while McIlroy's feelings softened, Mickelson saw an easier path forward for the two golf entities. Mickelson was one of the first big names associated with LIV at its inception. McIlroy showed further understanding of players defecting to LIV in light of good friend Tyrrell Hatton also committing there in advance of the new season. Hatton's move to LIV reportedly earned him a signing bonus of more than $60 million, more than he has made in earnings as a player over his PGA career.