Golf: HISTORIC! Aditi Ashok creates history, becomes first Indian female golfer to enter top 50

On Tuesday (May 16), Aditi Ashok created history by becoming the first Indian female golfer to enter the top 50 in the world rankings following her T5 place finish at the LPGA Founders Cup. The 25-year-old golfer has been in sublime form and scored an average of 1.89 points to climb up the ladder in the world rankings by 15 spots and now occupies the 49th spot in the international world ranking.

Meanwhile, USA's Nelly Korda remains atop with an average of 8.40 points whereas Korea’s Jin Young Ko comes next, with 8.38 average points after surpassing New Zealand's Lydia Ko's 7.84. Jin Young clinched the LPGA Founders Cup, seeing a rise in points and almost narrowing the gap with Korda.

Recently, Aditi opined on her progress at the LPGA LA Championship, "We were almost trying to hit the next wedge because there's water short of the green, but I decided to hit that one a little more full, and we got the number exactly right because it landed in the hole, so we're like, OK, maybe it's not a bad number."

"I think five or six birdies around this place is pretty good for a round, but just trying to focus on not dropping as many shots. I think I bogeyed three par-threes, so maybe just focus on hitting the middle of the green on the par threes and staying in position," she added.