Gijon Open: Andy Murray beats Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina 7-5, 6-2 to progress to second round

Andy Murray moved on to the second round of the Gijon Open on Tuesday (October 11) with a 7-5 6-2 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina. The Brit was down a break early in the first set before settling into the match and taking the set 7-5. Murray then stormed into a 5-1 lead in the second set before the Spaniard saved a match point with a delightful drop shot.

Davidovich Fokina faced another match point in the following game but another attempted drop shot failed and secured victory for the Brit. Murray now faces the winner of Wednesday's (October 12) match between Pedro Cachin and Alexey Vatutin.