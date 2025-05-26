From village weights to viral fame: Anatoly Powerlifter's $3 million journey

In a small village in central Ukraine, a young athlete’s passion for strength and fitness was born without the existence of fancy gyms and high-tech equipment. Using bricks, wood, and old tractor parts, he built his own training space and began his workout journey.

Today, that determined athlete is Vladimir Shmondenko, better known as Anatoly Powerlifter, a 24-year-old sensation famous for his jaw-dropping lifts and viral gym prank videos. Growing up on a cattle farm in Krishtopovka in central Ukraine, Vladimir got his first glimpse of internet at the young 14, which paved its way towards his fitness journey. By 15, he was following a strict diet of cottage cheese, eggs, and oats, fueling intense training sessions.

He competed in weightlifting events as a teenager, lifting astonishing numbers like a 331-pound squat and a 457-pound deadlift. Vladimir started sharing his lifts on Instagram in 2017, but his breakthrough period came with prank videos on YouTube, where he dressed as a janitor and surprised people in the gym.

His unique style and humour quickly gained him a massive following. After moving to Moscow in 2019, he faced tough times in gaining tractions however, he turned the tide by learning English and expanding his target audience in 2023.

Now based in Dubai, Vladimir boasts a net worth of 2 to 3 million dollars, thanks to his social media success and fitness brand, Aribba Nutrition.

His insane lifts, including a 639-pound sumo deadlift and a 463-pound squat, continue to amaze fans worldwide.

Anatoly Powerlifter’s journey from a rural village to global fame proves how passion and dedication can turn dreams into reality.

Bio-data about Vladimir Shmondenko



Birthplace: Cherkasy, Ukraine.

Current residence: Dubai, UAE.

Date of birth, Age:August 10, 1999, currently 24.

Weight: 78 kilograms.

Height: 5'11 inches

Net Worth:According to The Barbell, the 24-year-old's net worth is around 2 to 3 million dollars.