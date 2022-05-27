French Open: Unstoppable world No. 1 Iga Swiatek enters R3; Aryna Sabalenka defeats Madison Brengle

Unstoppable World No.1 Iga Swiatek pulled up her 30th consecutive win at the French Open on Thursday as she defeated Alison Riske of America in the second round. The World No.1 Polish completely dominated Riske by 6-0, 6-2 in a two sets victory to reach the third round.Swiatek, the 2020 champion, is on the best streak since Serena Williams`s 34-match winning run in 2013. It took 61 minutes for Swiatek to end Riske`s run in the tournament.

In the third round, Swiatek will face Danka Kovinic who upset Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 7-5 in the second round. Later, No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka put on a stunning show as she registered a 6-1, 6-3 win over American Madison Brengle. It only took 62-minute for the No.7 seed to fend off the American challenge as she dominated her opponent in both sets.