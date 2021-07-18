Formula One: Hamilton wins home British GP for eighth time

Reuters
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jul 18, 2021, 09:49 PM(IST)

Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes agree new contract for 2021 Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The win was the 99th of seven times world champion Hamilton`s career.

Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for a record-extending eighth time on Sunday despite a 10-second penalty for a first lap collision that sent Red Bull rival Max Verstappen crashing out of the race.

The Mercedes driver, now only eight points behind Verstappen after 10 races, passed Ferrari`s Charles Leclerc for the lead with two laps to go as a capacity 140,000 crowd rose to cheer him. Hamilton`s team mate Valtteri Bottas was third.

The win was the 99th of seven times world champion Hamilton`s career.

Read in App