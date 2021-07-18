Formula One: Hamilton wins home British GP for eighth time

Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for a record-extending eighth time on Sunday despite a 10-second penalty for a first lap collision that sent Red Bull rival Max Verstappen crashing out of the race.



The Mercedes driver, now only eight points behind Verstappen after 10 races, passed Ferrari`s Charles Leclerc for the lead with two laps to go as a capacity 140,000 crowd rose to cheer him. Hamilton`s team mate Valtteri Bottas was third.



The win was the 99th of seven times world champion Hamilton`s career.