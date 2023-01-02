ugc_banner

Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane passes away at 62

Reuters
Bengaluru, India Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Barry Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list. He won the Scottish Open in 1988 by three strokes at Gleneagles.

Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list. He won the Scottish Open in 1988 by three strokes at Gleneagles.

The Englishman also played at the 1993 Ryder Cup, where Team Europe were defeated by the United States at The Belfry.

RELATED

BBL 2023 Live Streaming App: How to watch Big Bash League 2023 live streaming in your mobile, laptop & TV

Explained: Everything to know about Dexa test, BCCI's new MANDATORY selection criteria for Team India players

BBL 2022/23: Michael Neser catches ball outside boundary line as umpire gives batter OUT - Watch video