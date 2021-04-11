Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad shares his #IndiraNagarKaGunda moment

A never-seen-before ‘angry’ avatar of legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has taken social media by storm. Appearing in an advertisement, Dravid was seen showing his angry side while stuck in traffic in Bengaluru.

In an advertisement that hit the screens on Friday afternoon, just before the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Dravid has managed to leave everyone shocked with his new avatar while becoming the talk of the town. The ad has gone viral like a wildfire with the 48-year-old former cricketer becoming the top-ranked trending topic on social media platform Twitter.

Dravid's former India and Karnataka teammate Venkatesh Prasad took to social media to post his own version of the 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' moment. He recalled the famous incident that took place during the 1996 ICC World Cup.

Prasad's gesture to Sohail, who was batting at 51, during the 15th over. After smacking Prasad for a boundary, Sohail pointed at him suggesting him to go pick the ball from the boundary. However, in the very next ball, Prasad cleaned him up and gave him a roaring send-off.

Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main 😊 pic.twitter.com/uF7xaPeTPl — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021 ×

India went on to stage a comeback and defend the target of 287 runs to go into the semifinals of the World Cup.

The ad has resulted in memes flooding the internet as love and admiration for Dravid was seen all over social media platforms. The fact that Dravid doesn't do many ads caught everyone by surprise and his new avatar was the icing on the cake for everyone.