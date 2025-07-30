/Former India assistant coach Bharat Arun leaves KKR to join LSG as bowling coach

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has joined Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as bowling consultant ahead of the upcoming season. He joins the team after parting ways with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which are undergoing a complete staff overhaul after deciding to let go head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Tuesday (Jul 29). Arun was with the KKR from 2022 to 2024 but a contract extension after KKR's IPL 2024 title win saw him stay with the franchise till the most recent IPL 2025 season.

Also Read - Ben Stokes reveals Ashes factor behind missing final Test vs India

"It's an honour to join the Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise that reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level," Arun was quoted saying in a statement. "My conversations with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka and the management were incredibly energizing - there is a clear intent to invest in young Indian talent and build a long-term legacy.

"What excites me most is the vision for long-term development. LSG has invested in a young, talented, and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers - Akash deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh - and I see immense potential in each of them. My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world."