Former German World Cup winner Mesut Ozil calls time on illustrious career, hangs boots at 34

Former Germany World Cup winner Mesut Ozil has called time on his illustrious football career as he hangs his boots at the age of 34. Ozil, part of the German side that beat Argentina and Brazil on their way to the World cup glory retired with 92 caps for the national side while İstanbul Başakşehir turned out to be his last club. Ozil started his career at German side Schalke while he would later star for Real Madrid before switching to Premier League outfit Arsenal in 2013.

Having played just 187 minutes of football this term, Ozil’s decision did not come as a surprise to many. He had switched alliances from Fenerbahce to Başakşehir in 2022 but was largely troubled by injuries.

Ozil’s goodbye message on Instagram

“Hello everyone, After thoughtful consideration, l'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

“I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it's become more and more clear that it's time to leave the big stage of football.

“It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs - Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends.

“Special thanks must go to my family members and my closest friends. They have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support, through the good times and the bad.

“Thank you to all my fans who have shown me so much love no matter the circumstances and no matter which club I was representing.

“Now I'm looking forward to everything that is in front of me with my beautiful wife, Amine, and my two beautiful daughters, Eda and Ela - but you can be sure that vou will hear from me from time to time on my social media channels

“See you soon, Mesut!”

Ozil’s illustrious career

Ozil was also a serial winner at the club level having won the La Liga and Copa del Rey with Real Madrid while also winning the FA Cup with Arsenal on three occasions. He was shifted out of the Arsenal side and joined hands with his native origin land Turkey where he played for Fenerbahce. With 23 goals for Germany, he was one of the best number 10 players the country has ever produced.

