Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away from a heart attack

ANI
Ranchi (Jharkhand) Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 12:48 PM(IST)

Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away Photograph:( PTI )

Story highlights

Choudhary played an instrumental role in making Ranchi the headquarters of Jharkhand cricket, shifting the base from Jamshedpur. A world-class stadium was built and befittingly one end of the stadium was named after him. He was the Indian team manager in Zimbabwe from 2005-06.

Former BCCI acting secretary and former president of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), Amitabh Choudhary passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 62. Choudhary worked as the former JSCA president for more than a decade and also rose to become the BCCI`s joint-secretary. During the Committee of Administrators` power in the cricket board, he also performed the role of its acting secretary. A couple of years ago, he was appointed as the chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

