/FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran holds send-off for players ahead of depature - WATCH

Amid all the uncertainty regarding Iran's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, the fans and the national football federation held a send-off for the players on Wednesday (May 13) before their scheduled departure. The war between Iran and US, one of the hosts of the football world cup 2026 along with neighbours Mexico and Canada, had put Middle Eastern country's participation at risk and US president Donald Trump remarks didn't help the cause either. Iran had requested FIFA to change their group-stage match locations from the US to Mexico but the governing body of world football denied it. FIFA chief Gianni Infantino then confirmed Iran's participation in the 48-team tournament a few days back.

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Iran holds send-off for football team

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The event was held in the capital city of Tehran near Enghelab Square in the central area of the city. It was attended by the fans, president of Iran's football federation, Mehdi Taj, Iran football coach Amir Ghalenoei and the players as well. The fans were ecstatic to see the players, dresses in black and red tracksuit, as they chanted and showed placards in support as well. Have a look at the video below:

Speaking at the event, football chief Taj said: "The national team players in the World Cup will represent the people, the country's fighters, the leader (supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei) and the country. Our national team is the national football team of wartime," he said, and called upon the team to be a "pillar of authority and resistance."

Iran's schedule in Football World Cup

Iran, also known as Team Melli, is expected to stay in Tucson, Arizona in the US during the World Cup 2026 next month. The West Asian nation is placed in Group G along with New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt. All their group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in United States as following: