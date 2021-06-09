Football: Premier League's six clubs reach settlement over Super League - Report

The six English clubs that signed for the controversial European Super League have reached a financial settlement with the Premier League. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City would pay a combined £22 million ($31 million) for the initial involvement in the ESL.

The six Premier League clubs had announced themselves as founder members of Super League in April but the project came tumbling down after widespread protest by the fans.

On Wednesday, Sky News reported that an agreement has been reached between the six clubs and Premier League with clubs facing a £25 million fine and 30-point deduction if there are further attempts to break away.

Reportedly, the money from the six clubs will go to grassroots and community projects.

ALSO READ: Football: Fans booing players taking a knee shows racism still a problem: Henderson

The Premier League conducted an investigation into Super League’s foundation with its chief executive Richard Masters saying, last month, that the probe will be conducted "efficiently, justly and appropriately".

Earlier in May, UEFA had announced sanctions, including financial punishments, against nine of the 12 clubs behind the Super League. The nine clubs agreed to forego five per cent of their revenue from UEFA competitions for one season and pay a 15-million-euro ($18 million) donation to support grassroots' and youth football in Europe.

However, three clubs -- Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus -- did not sign the declaration and are still of the view that Super League exists and will be conducted when the time is right.