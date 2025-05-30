/Exclusive: Harry Maguire backs himself despite dismal season with Man Utd, says 'I am a top defender'

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire believes he can bounce back after the club’s dismissal 2024-25 season. Speaking exclusively to WION, Maguire currently on an India tour spoke on his form and why he has the ability to bounce back. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final as they endured their toughest campaign.

Maguire backs himself

“I have great belief in my ability; I believe I am a top defender. I am 32 years old and have played a lot of games in the Premier League and for the country. I have played in some big games and tournaments. So I think it is the belief that I have in myself. I also thank the Manchester United fans who believed in me and I hope the club bounces back from the disappointment,” Maguire said while speaking to WION’s Nikhil Mathur.

Man Utd’s 2024–25 season was one of the most challenging in the club's recent history, marked by managerial upheaval, underwhelming performances, and significant changes both on and off the pitch.

The Red Devils parted company with Erik ten Hag midway after they had a dismissal start. Ruben Amorim was given the nod to take over as the club’s new boss, but there was no change in results. The team was eliminated by Fulham in the FA Cup in the fifth round on penalties. They were eliminated in the quarterfinal of the EFL Cup after a classic 4-3 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

The eyes are now on the 2025–26 season which will be pivotal for United as they aim to rebuild and return to European competitions. With no European fixtures, the focus will be on domestic success and integrating new signings under Amorim's leadership. This will be the first time since the 2014-15 season that there will be no European football at Old Trafford.