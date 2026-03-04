/Finn Allen’s 33-ball 100: Internet erupts after New Zealand crush South Africa to punch final ticket

Finn Allen’s 33-ball 100 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semifinal broke records, the Protean hearts and the internet, with social media erupting in shock and joy at the same time. His maiden T20 WC hundred crushed South Africa to pieces as New Zealand punched their final ticket with a massive nine-wicket win at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (Mar 4). Opening with Tim Seifert, who set the tone with his quickfire 58 off 33 balls, Allen opened his arms soon after, smashing eight sixes and ten fours in his breathtaking hundred.

Chasing 170 on what appeared to be a tricky Kolkata pitch, considering it had everything for everyone, Allen and Seifert made a mockery of South Africa’s bowling attack, whacking over 80 runs in the first six overs alone. Allen was on song today, carrying his Midas touch from franchise cricket to the T20 WC and smashing the fastest T20 World Cup hundred, surpassing the previous best by Chris Gayle (in 47 balls in 2016). His 33-ball 100* also marked the fastest T20I hundred by a batter from a Test-playing nation, breaking David Miller’s 35-ball ton record.

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and sent South Africa to bat first. Putting them on the backfoot, New Zealand picked two wickets inside the first two overs, before reducing the Proteas to 77 for five at one stage. Unbeaten thus far in the tournament, South Africa had several match winners waiting to make such evenings about themselves, and one of them was Marco Jansen, who raised his hands and scored an unbeaten 30-ball 55 to help his team post a fighting total (169/8).

Even before the Proteas could think of pulling a trigger on New Zealand, their openers took charge of the chase and never allowed South Africa to stand a chance in this semifinal.