Raul Jimenez was the reason Mexico registred their first knockout victory since 1986 world cup when El Tri beat Ecudaor in Round of 32. He was also the reason the Mexico, co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026, started their campaign with a 2-0 win against South Africa. On Sunday (Jul 5), Jimenez tried his best, converting a penalty in 69th minute to cut Mexico's deficit to one goal against England but it wasn't enough. Jimenez, however, did all he could and that did so while wearing a custom headband.
Why Jimenez wears a custom headband?
Jimenez is luck to be vene playing, let alone scoring goals in a World Cup. In 2020, he suffered a horrific skull fracture after colloiding head-on with Arsenal defender David Luiz while playing for Wolverhampton in the English Premier League. He was out of action for the next six months and scored his first goal after after injury in November 2021 in the Wolves' 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)
Jimenez currently is second on the list of most goals for Mexico in international. His tally stands at 48 goals including three he scored in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Javier Hernandez leads the list for Mexico with 52 international goals.
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What happened in Mexico vs England Round of 16 match?
Mexico had the possession of the ball 66 percent of time, made 465 passes with 92 percent accurac and even struck 23 shots but England came out triumphant. Jude Bellingham first scored a brace in space of 98 seconds to send the Three Lions 2-0 before Mexico tried and reduced the deficit to 1 goal before half-time, thanks to Julian Quinones' effort in 42nd minute.
In the second half, England suffered a setback as Jarell Quansah was sent off the pitch following a red card but the team responded with skipper Harry Kane converting a penalty six minutes later in 60th minute. Jimenez once again reduced the deficit nine minutes later by converting a penalty of his own in the 69th minute, but Mexico crashed out with 2-3 loss.