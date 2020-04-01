Exclusive: Anjum Moudgil opens up on Olympics postponement, life in lockdown, love for painting and much more

With the Tokyo Olympics delayed by a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the waiting game for the athletes who have qualified for the quadrennial event has just stretched. The Games will now open on July 23, 2021 with the closing ceremony scheduled for August 8, 2021. The decision to postpone the Olympics comes with massive ramifications but it was the correct call given the current situation surrounding the novel coronavirus worldwide.

One of the first athletes to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics and ace Indian shooter, Anjum Moudgil, in an exclusive interview with WION’s Sports Editor, Digvijay Singh Deo, opened up about a lot of things ranging from IOC's decision to postpone the Games, unable to train outdoors due to lockdown, shooting training at home, painting and much more.

On almost 3 year wait for competing in Olympics since qualifying in 2018:

Anjum Moudgil: I think the decision was right to postpone the games, but it has been a really long time since we qualified so it is a bit strange. We have about 15 months to go for the games which gives us more time for preparation which can be a positive thing.

I can't go out and train right now so at home I’m focusing more on my physical training, I’m working out properly. So I’m using this period very well to focus on my physical and mental well-being, also get to spend time with my family, so I’m adapting very well.

On reaction to Olympic postponement:

AM: I was happy that the games were postponed, everyone was stressed given the uncertainty surrounding the games. Given the fact that every sport needs outdoor training for preparation, which of course wasn't possible during the lockdown, the decision to postpone the games was the right one

But now all the International federations and National Olympic Committees need to rework their calendar and go back to the drawing board. So i think it's more work for the authorities rather than the athletes. We athletes will continue to practice and work on our physical health, which is our job. I will draw up a plan with my coach and wait for the ISSF to announce the tournament schedule so that i can prepare a detailed plan leading up to the games.

On being unable to train and play tournaments:

AM: Even though the games have been postponed, we don't know when we will play our first tournament- it might be June, July, September or even later than that. It all depends on the state of the disease.

So it’s very uncertain, all we can do is hope for the best but it’s also impossible to predict anything right now. It’s not just us athletes, everyone is in the same boat right now. The fact that we will wait for so long for the next tournament will only add on to our experience as athletes. I hope everyone is safe till then and whenever the time comes they are ready to compete. The uncertain times are affecting the athletes mentally as well, but there is no option as the lockdown is mandatory for everyone. So we have to adapt and cope with it, there is no other option.

On change in training routine since winning quota place in 2018:

AM: Surely a lot has changed since securing a quota place in the air rifle, but since then i have never felt extra pressure to secure a quote in Three positions event. I have trained equally hard for both events and in fact Three positions is considered my main event. I really feel I belong there and sometimes feel like I own the event, have a lot of confidence in myself.

In air rifle, I have started training more in the last two years, to get to know the weaknesses i have. I didn't get the chance to compete in Three positions as was concentrating more on air rifle, but that has helped me and it's been a new experience. It's changed my perspective on the two events, but no my work ethic. Results vary for me, especially in terms of scores but I keep putting in the hard work.

On competition for Olympic spots in team after postponement:

AM: Yes, it is a little bit of extra pressure since everyone is shooting so well. It’s not a guarantee that whosoever secures the quota spot will get a chance to be a part of the team, but that's where the mental aspect of the athletes comes into play, we have to focus on our own performance rather than team selection. Our job at the range is to go out and do our best, that is under our control. There might be some pressure to produce a certain score, but I try to ignore it. I never prepare myself to beat someone else or see the rankings before a tournament, I just go out and do my best, whatever else happens, I will accept it.

On what she’s been doing during the lockdown:

AM: I'm very happy being at home, have been spending time with my family. I live in joint family so there are about 10 people in the house which is great. No one is going gout obviously and we are taking necessary precautions. I have more time to paint, which is something I always wanted to do. I'm learning how to dance from my cousin and how to juggle from my brother. I'm also learning about the various muscles in the body, which will help me when I’m at the physio the next time to explain the problem.

Like I said before I've been working out and also sharing videos on social media. I'm just trying to stay positive as much as I can. I see other athletes and they are a bit down because of the lockdown. But this is something that's not in our control, so I feel we should make the best use of this time, posting videos and trying to stay upbeat.

On painting:

AM: Now that I’m home I’m getting more orders from team-mates for painting they had asked me to do a while back. And since I’m at home and not travelling I can complete it. I've always wanted to have a good number of paintings at home, so that I can hold an exhibition if I want to. I've always wanted to hold an exhibition of my artwork and I have all the art supplies at homes so that might be possible now. I'm also thinking of selling some of my paintings online to raise money for those people in need during these tough times. I've already donated some money to a friend who's helping distribute food to the underprivileged and hopefully I’ll be able to do more in the near future.

On shooting training at home:

AM: Before the scheduled Delhi World Cup, I anyway had to take a 10-day break because i had a very busy season in Jan, Feb and March. So that 10-day break just got over and I’ve started training today, am focusing on dry shooting right bow for both my events. I earlier didn't have training facility at home in Chandigarh as I was not here most of the time and the shooting range is very near to my house.

But now that I’m going to be home, my father and I have built a temporary target. He and I do a lot of woodwork, so we have set up that range for me to train here.

On dry training:

AM: Dry training is basically replicating everything that you do in a shooting range, except actually releasing the shot. Every action will be the same, even pulling the trigger but the shot will not be released. Muscle Memory is very important for us shooters and this is a great exercise in that. Also shooting at home can be unsafe since we have to make sure that no one is in the vicinity before we take the shot.

On break for all Indian shooters:

AM: I haven't been in touch with the shooters that secured the quota, but the ones that i have spoken to are all happy to have this break. I am certainly happy to be at home, spending time with my family, it really has helped me recharge my batteries since i am not at home that often in Chandigarh, I’m usually in Delhi. It's great that I can have home cooked food, i even cooked a meal yesterday myself. So I can do pretty much whatever I want which is great.

I even made a video with all the Indian shooters to show our unity and spirit in these tough times, I've uploaded that to Instagram and it turned out to be pretty good.

On her various talents:

AM: I don't think I need to leave shooting as a career to pursue my other hobbies, I’ll just continue to do all things that I enjoy, and now is the time do it. Even if you don't have a huge space everyone can engage in these activities and I encourage everyone to do so and stay positive.