/Ex-Pak pacer Wasim Akram, who once served as IPL coach, says PSL is number 1 'as far as talent is concerned'

Former Pakistan great Wasim Akram has called out the Indian Premier League (IPL) for its lengthy duration and praised Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the best T20 league in the world. Akram, who has served as a commentator and bowling coach in IPL, also claimed PSL to be numero uno in terms of talent. The statement is as oblivious of reality as Pakistan fans trusting their team to win a match without causing drama.

Akram compares PSL and IPL

“The best thing about the league is that it is played for only about 34-35 days, maybe a little more next year. It’s not like three months, like the other league. Kids grow older but the league doesn't end. Foreign players, when they come to Pakistan, prefer to be here for 35-40 days. More than that - two-and-a-half to three months - is a bit too long for everyone. Even I get bored,” Wasim Akram said at an event also attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

"That’s the beauty of the PSL. Of course, the talent. Everybody overseas, when I talk to them, they talk about bowling in the IPL and other leagues. They say the PSL, as far as talent is concerned, is definitely No. 1 because we have quality, not quantity,” Akram added.

