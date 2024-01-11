Ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals cancer battle, says has a year to live in 'best-case scenario'

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has said he has been diagnosed with cancer and has a year to live in a "best-case scenario". The 75-year-old led England through the World Cup finals in 2002 and 2006, losing in the quarter-finals on both occasions. In February last year, Eriksson stepped down from his role at Swedish club Karlstad due to "health issues".

"Everyone can see that I have a disease that's not good, and everyone supposes that it's cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible," Eriksson said in an appearance on Swedish Radio P1. "I know that in the best case it's about a year, in the worst case even less," he said, according to a transcript on P1's website. "I don't think the doctors I have can be totally sure, they can't put a day on it."

Despite only losing five competitive games, Eriksson's time in charge of England was a rollercoaster ride, with some superb performances on the field accompanied by scandals off the pitch. The Swede also coached club teams, such as Benfica, AS Roma and Manchester City in a glittering managerial career that spanned four decades.