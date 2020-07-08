England vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Toss delayed due to gloomy weather

England vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and updates: Stokes and Holder face-off as cricket returns Photograph: AFP
Jul 08, 2020, 02.59 PM
It is pretty dark in Southampton and the main cover has been put back on. While both the teams continue to warm-up, the toss has been delayed!
Jul 08, 2020, 02.23 PM
While the playing XIs are yet to be released, there are reports that Ben Stokes-led England will move to Mark Wood for his extra pace while dropping the veteran Stuart Broad in the process. A pace attack of James Anderson-Mark Wood-Jofra Archer could be the starting troika for the hosts.
Jul 08, 2020, 01.56 PM
The weather forecast isn't too great in Southampton with frequent rain interruptions expected during the course of the Test match at the Ageas Bowl. While the match is unlikely to be washed out, players and fans could be left frustrated with regular showers.
It’s not as bad as it looks 🤞😂— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 8, 2020
Good morning from the Ageas Bowl! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/m64Q5uxpT3