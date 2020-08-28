England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK match?

With England and Pakistan set to lock horns in the 1st T20I of the series in Manchester, let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details of the match.

After the three-match Test series, England and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the T20I series opener at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. While Pakistan will be boasted by some fresh faces, England are set to unleash their white-ball side led by skipper Eoin Morgan. 

While this will be Pakistan’s first white-ball assignment since the restart, England have already faced Ireland and head to the series on the back of a successful outing against Ireland. 

Babar Azam will be back leading the white-ball Pakistan team and will hope to turn the fortune after a 1-0 series defeat in the Test series. Whereas England will hope to continue their sensational white-ball form. 

The weather is expected to ruin a bit of fun with rain gods expected to show up during the course of the match. However, with weather being extremely unpredictable in Manchester, we might even have a full game without any delay. 

ALSO READ: Morgan voices England T20 World Cup concerns ahead of Pakistan series

When will the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I begin?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will begin at 10:30 PM IST on August 28. The toss will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I be played?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be held at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester

Which channel will telecast the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The live streaming of England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.    
 

