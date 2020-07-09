ENG vs WI, 1st Test Highlights: West Indies end Day 2 at 57/1, trail by 147 runs

ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 2, Live Score and updates Photograph: AFP
Jul 09, 2020, 11.01 PM
No update on Stumps on Day 2 but Cricket West Indies has given us an update on Twitter.
Bad light has stopped play. Doesn't look too promising for continuation today. Good news is that the weather looks promisingly good for the forthcoming days so 🤞🏾#WIReady #ENGvWI https://t.co/uNzL9bS2iY pic.twitter.com/aXVyZbD5oF— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 9, 2020
Jul 09, 2020, 10.31 PM
The light metre is out and the result is not good enough. The players are off but the good news is that it is not raining. West Indies are 57/1
Jul 09, 2020, 10.10 PM
After the opening spell by James Anderson and Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood are into the attack. West Indies batsmen are enjoying a bright start while crossing the 50-run mark briskly. West Indies are 54/1.
Jul 09, 2020, 09.53 PM
WICKET! Finally a correct on-field call and James Anderson gets the ball rolling for England. John Campbell walks back to the hut after being caught plumb in front of the stumps. West Indies are 43/1.
Jul 09, 2020, 09.51 PM
Another on-field umpiring call goes wrong. James Anderson caught John Campbell on his pads but the ball-tracker shows the ball is missing the sticks. The Windies opener survives, courtesy DRS. West Indies are 43/0
Jul 09, 2020, 09.29 PM
Light has improved and players are back on the field. Archer-Anderson to continue for England.
Jul 09, 2020, 09.14 PM
Straight after the DRS survival for Kraigg Brathwaite, dark clouds and bad light stop play at the Ageas Bowl. Players are off and we have the first weather break of the day. West Indies are 21/0.
Jul 09, 2020, 09.12 PM
Close! James Anderson catches Kraigg Brathwaite straight on his pads. Umpire's dreaded finger was up in a jiffy but the DRS saves the Windies opener.
Jul 09, 2020, 08.49 PM
Brathwaite and Campbell are at the crease for the West Indies while James Anderson-Jofra Archer will start with the new cherry for England.
Jul 09, 2020, 08.23 PM
WICKET! James Anderson misses a straight delivery by Shannon Gabriel as the ball dislodges the bail. England have been bundled out for 204. Gabriel with four wickets, Jason Holder with a six-fer.
Jul 09, 2020, 08.15 PM
England are just five runs shy of touching the 200-run mark. And Dom Bess is making sure that England reach the target with some handy runs with the bat. Even James Anderson is chipping in with some runs at no. 11. Will these soft runs cost West Indies? England are 196/9.
Jul 09, 2020, 07.53 PM
WICKET! Jason Holder is not stopping anytime soon. He gets his sixth wicket and is on course to better his previous best of 6-59. A good catch by Shai Hope at Gully and England are 174/9. Mark Wood c Shai Hope b Holder 5(7)
Jul 09, 2020, 07.37 PM
Fifer for West Indies skipper Jason Holder as he has single-handedly destroyed the English middle-order. Catches Jofra Archer on his pads. Even though the umpire didn't raise his finger, the DRS review went in favour of Holder as England go 8 down at 157.
Jul 09, 2020, 07.25 PM
Jason Holder leads from the front. After dismissing Ben Stokes, the Windies skipper gets Jos Buttler. A bit of seam movement and the Englishman edges it straight to the keeper. A sharp catch by Dowrich. Hosts are in trouble again. England are 157/7. Buttler c Dowrich b Holder 35(47) [4s-6]
Jul 09, 2020, 07.15 PM
Curse of the commentator maybe! Ben Stokes, who was dropped twice earlier, edges it straight to the keeper as Jason Holder bags his third of the innings. England, who were looking comfortable, are again in a spot of bother. Dom Bess walks into the crease. England 154/6. Stokes c Dowrich b Holder 43(97) [4s-7]
Jul 09, 2020, 07.11 PM
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are looking fairly comfortable in the middle. Both the players are approaching their half-centuries with England now looking set after early trouble on Day 2. Ben Stokes is on 43 while Jos Buttler is on 33. England are 154/5 after 53 overs.
Jul 09, 2020, 06.47 PM
Ben Stokes has been extremely lucky today. First, Kemar Roach dropped the English skipper at deep fine-leg before Shamarh Brooks dropped an absolute sitter at covers. West Indies bowlers are creating chances there but the fielders need to be more alert. England are 125/5.
Jul 09, 2020, 06.27 PM
After a slight delay of five minutes, we are back with the second session of Day 2. Shannon Gabriel will start with Ben Stokes on strike. Important session for both the teams. England resume at 106/5.
Jul 09, 2020, 05.38 PM
Day 2, Lunch | We finally had a proper session of cricket and both the teams didn't disappoint. West Indies bowlers, especially Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder were at the top of their game as they sent half of the English batting packing. The visitors will look at skipper and vice-captain, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to revive some of their hopes. England are 106/5. See you in a bit.
Jul 09, 2020, 05.13 PM
WICKET! Jason Holder drags his line back with the ball still moving away from Ollie Pope, however, the Englishman decided to poke his bat and ended up edging it straight to the keeper. Great stuff from the Windies skipper. England in deep trouble. England are 87/5. Ollie Pope c Dowrich b Holder 12(13) [4s-2]
Jul 09, 2020, 05.05 PM
The ball is doing fairly bit in Southampton and West Indies bowlers have made sure not to give any breather to the English batsmen. The hosts desperately need a masterclass by their talisman Ben Stokes and the promising Ollie Pope needs to support his skipper. England 85/4.
Jul 09, 2020, 04.52 PM
Quality bowling from skipper Jason Holder. He sets up the inexperienced Zak Crawley with some out-swingers before bringing him in to catch him plumb in front of the stumps. England are in trouble. England are 71/4. Zak Crawley lbw b Holder 10(26) [4s-2]
Jul 09, 2020, 04.31 PM
WICKET! Shannon Gabriel is doing the damage here in Southampton. Another peach by Gabriel as he pins it straight to the toes of Rory Burns. Although the English opener went for the DRS, but it was plumb. England lose their third and it is time for the new Test skipper Ben Stokes. Rory Burns lbw b Gabriel 30(85) [4s-4]
Jul 09, 2020, 03.59 PM
WICKET! Shannon Gabriel with an absolute peach as the ball came back sharply through the gates to disturb the stumps. Joe Denly cannot believe it as Windies players celebrate. Gabriel is pumped so are the visitors. Denly goes for 18, West Indies are 48/2
Jul 09, 2020, 03.51 PM
Looks like the moisture has dried up a bit. However, there is still a bit of movement. Burns and Denly need to be careful about the odd ball that moves around in the air or off the pitch. England are looking at a big partnership here. England 44/1.
Jul 09, 2020, 03.46 PM
Rory Burns tucks a delivery by Jason Holder to pick up a single. And with that the left-handed opener completes 1000 Test runs.
Jul 09, 2020, 03.43 PM
Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel start the attack for the West Indies with both Rory Burns and Joe Denly looking solid in the first couple of overs. Burns have already bagged a boundary and the conditions will only get better for batting. England are 41/1.
Jul 09, 2020, 03.29 PM
Players are back on the field on Day 2 amid better weather forecast than Day 1. Rory Burns and Joe Denly would look to continue their partnership as England resume innings at 35/1
Jul 09, 2020, 02.25 PM
While the opening day of the Test was hit by rain and frequent breaks due to bad light. Fans would be hoping to get more overs if not the entire 98 overs. Yes, not 90 but 98 overs will be bowled from no on till the last day of the Test to make up the lost overs on Day 1.