ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 2, Live Score and updates Photograph: AFP
Jul 09, 2020, 03.51 PM
Looks like the moisture has dried up a bit. However, there is still a bit of movement. Burns and Denly need to be careful about the odd ball that moves around in the air or off the pitch. England are looking at a big partnership here. England 44/1.
Jul 09, 2020, 03.46 PM
Rory Burns tucks a delivery by Jason Holder to pick up a single. And with that the left-handed opener completes 1000 Test runs.
Jul 09, 2020, 03.43 PM
Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel start the attack for the West Indies with both Rory Burns and Joe Denly looking solid in the first couple of overs. Burns have already bagged a boundary and the conditions will only get better for batting. England are 41/1.
Jul 09, 2020, 03.29 PM
Players are back on the field on Day 2 amid better weather forecast than Day 1. Rory Burns and Joe Denly would look to continue their partnership as England resume innings at 35/1
Jul 09, 2020, 02.25 PM
While the opening day of the Test was hit by rain and frequent breaks due to bad light. Fans would be hoping to get more overs if not the entire 98 overs. Yes, not 90 but 98 overs will be bowled from no on till the last day of the Test to make up the lost overs on Day 1.