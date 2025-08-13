/ENG vs PAK 1st Test, Day 2: England batters dominate despite Usman’s five-for

England’s batters put their team in a strong position despite a five-wicket haul from Ali Usman on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley. The hosts finished the rain-affected day on 366-8, giving them a 195-run lead after Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in the first innings.

Jordan Cox, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence all scored half-centuries for England but missed the chance to turn their scores into hundreds.

Earlier, rain delayed the start and only 58 overs were possible during the day. Cox and Root resumed their innings under cloudy skies but handled the Pakistan bowlers well.

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Both batters reached their fifties in back-to-back deliveries, with Cox bringing up his maiden Test half-century.

Cox was dismissed for 73 when he edged Usman behind the stumps. Root soon followed after Khurram Shehzad trapped him lbw.

Brook and Lawrence then came together and continued England’s strong batting display and the pair added 120 runs and put the Pakistan pace attack under pressure.

Lawrence, playing his first Test since an unsuccessful spell as an opener, was dismissed soon after reaching his fifty while attempting a slog-sweep against Usman. Brook also missed out on a century, losing his wicket for 91 after his stumps were hit.

Usman was Pakistan’s best bowler, taking 5-92. It was his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket and came in only his third match.