Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /ENG vs PAK 1st Test, Day 2: England batters dominate despite Usman’s five-for

ENG vs PAK 1st Test, Day 2: England batters dominate despite Usman’s five-for

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:21 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:24 IST
ENG vs PAK 1st Test, Day 2: England batters dominate despite Usman’s five-for

England's Joe Root and Jordan Cox chat on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Jordan Cox, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence hit half-centuries as England built a 195-run lead despite Ali Usman’s five-wicket haul.

England’s batters put their team in a strong position despite a five-wicket haul from Ali Usman on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley. The hosts finished the rain-affected day on 366-8, giving them a 195-run lead after Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in the first innings.

Jordan Cox, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence all scored half-centuries for England but missed the chance to turn their scores into hundreds.

Earlier, rain delayed the start and only 58 overs were possible during the day. Cox and Root resumed their innings under cloudy skies but handled the Pakistan bowlers well.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Both batters reached their fifties in back-to-back deliveries, with Cox bringing up his maiden Test half-century.

Cox was dismissed for 73 when he edged Usman behind the stumps. Root soon followed after Khurram Shehzad trapped him lbw.

Trending Stories

Brook and Lawrence then came together and continued England’s strong batting display and the pair added 120 runs and put the Pakistan pace attack under pressure.

Lawrence, playing his first Test since an unsuccessful spell as an opener, was dismissed soon after reaching his fifty while attempting a slog-sweep against Usman. Brook also missed out on a century, losing his wicket for 91 after his stumps were hit.

Usman was Pakistan’s best bowler, taking 5-92. It was his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket and came in only his third match.

Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali also picked up a wicket apiece but failed to trouble England’s batters much.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics