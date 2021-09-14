Emma Raducanu's US Open win very special, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray has described Emma Raducanu`s US Open title as "very special" after she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title for 44 years on Saturday.



Nine years after Murray won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the US Open, 18-year-old Raducanu stunned the tennis world by beating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in Flushing Meadows.



Raducanu, the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam title, did not drop a set throughout the tournament.



"It was incredible what she did there," Murray, who himself ended Britain`s 76-year wait for a male Grand Slam champion when he beat Novak Djokovic in the 2012 final, told the BBC.



"What she did in New York was very special, a huge boost for British tennis and gives hopefully the governing bodies an opportunity to capitalise on that and get more and more kids involved in the sport. It`s great what she did and a huge opportunity for British tennis now."



The 34-year-old Murray, who has long shouldered the burden of British tennis, said he knew how good Raducanu was when she reached the Wimbledon fourth round earlier this year.



"I`ve spent a little bit of time around her on the practice court, but more so in the same building, training close to each other, and watching what she`s doing, and she`s obviously really, really good," the former world number one said.