ECB receives 'threatening email' related to New Zealand Cricket, security beefed up for visiting team in England

The New Zealand women's cricket team's security has been beefed up significantly, as a precautionary measure, after the England Cricket Board (ECB) received a 'threatening email' related to the NZC.

"The ECB have received a threatening email relating to NZC. Although this did not specifically reference the White Ferns, it was treated seriously, investigated and deemed not credible," the governing body said in a statement. "The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted."

In the past few days, cricket has been dealt with severely due to security grounds. Already the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are dealing with huge monetary loss following the pullout of England and NZ's men's cricket team's tours of the Asian country, at the last moment.

On Monday (September 20), even the ECB had announced the decision to withdraw their women and men's tour of Pakistan after New Zealand cricket team (men's) pulled out of their tour, on security grounds, just before the tour-opener was scheduled to kick off on Friday (September 17) in Rawalpindi.

Talking about NZ's women's tour of England, in Britain, they lost the three T20Is 1-2 and trail the hosts 2-0 in the five ODIs. The third ODI is set to be held in Leicester on September 21 (Tuesday) whereas the tour will conclude with the fourth and final ODI on September 23 and 26 in Derby and Canterbury, respectively.