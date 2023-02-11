DV vs GG ILT20 final match preview: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants match date, time, venue & livestream details

DV vs GG ILT20 final match preview: The grand finale match of International League T20 will be held on Sunday, February 12. Earlier, Gulf Giants defeated MI Emirates on Friday in the qualifier 2 match to renew their rivalry against Desert Vipers. The two teams earlier met in the Qualifier 1 match where the Vipers emerged victorious and secured their place in the finals. Going into the final game, the Gulf Giants hold a marginally greater advantage. In the group stage, they twice defeated the Desert Vipers and finished first in the points standings. But in Qualifier 1, the Vipers retaliated to get revenge. To win Qualifier 2 and guarantee their place in the championship game, the Giants had to work harder for it.

DV vs GG ILT20 final match all details

Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will clash on Sunday for the coveted trophy of ILT20. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST, and the venue of the match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The live stream of the match will be available on the Zee5 OTT app.

Where to watch DV vs GG ILT20 final match live on Mobile?

It must be noted that DV vs GG ILT20 final match will not be broadcast live on TV in India. But fans will be able to catch the LIVE action on the ZEE5 OTT app.

DV vs GG ILT20 final match predicted playing XI

Gulf Giants Predicted XI: James Vince(c), Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus(w), Colin de Grandhomme, David Wiese, Carlos Brathwaite, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Qais Ahmad

Desert Vipers Predicted XI: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro(c), Sam Billings(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed

When will DV vs GG ILT20 final match be played?-Date

DV vs GG ILT20 final match will be played on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

What time will DV vs GG ILT20 final match start?

DV vs GG ILT20 final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the venue of the DV vs GG ILT20 final match?

DV vs GG ILT20 final match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Where will the DV vs GG ILT20 final match be live-streamed?